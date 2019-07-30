Two civilians injured as India, Pakistan trade fire along LoC in north Kashmir's Kupwara

Two civilians were injured as the armies of India and Pakistan traded heavy fire and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Karnah area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday.

An official said that the exchange of fire took place suddenly and that they were unable to issue advisory to the people living in the peripheries. “Two residents who had sustained minor injuries were received at sub-district hospital Tangdhar. Both are out of danger,” said sub-divisional magistrate Dr. Alyas Ahmad.

He said there was no immediate report of any damage to the property. Dr Alyas said they have advised the people living near LoC to stay inside their bunkers till the exchange of fire stops.

Intermittent exchange of fire was going on when this report was being filed.