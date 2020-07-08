Two civilians injured in cross-LoC firing in Kupwara: Police

Two civilians were injured in firing from across the Line of Control in Karnah sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Wednesday, police said.

A police official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that two civilians were injured in cross-border firing in Semari area of Karnah Sector.

He said that both the civilians were shifted to SDH Tangdhar where from they were shifted to Srinagar for advanced treatment. “They are in a stable condition.”

“Among the two injured one has suffered injury in his belly and has been shifted to SMHS hospital Srinagar and the other one has received injuries in his foot and has been shifted to Bone and joints hospital Barzulla, Srinagar for advanced treatment,” the official said.

Senior superintendent of police Kupwara, Shriram Ambarkar confirmed to KNO that two civilians were injured in Karnah sector.

He said both the civilians were targeted by Pakistani rangers during the construction work of community bunkers at Semari.

He identified the injured as Zamir Ahmad son of Mohammad Abdullah Mughal and Sadaqat son of Habib Mirchal-both residents of Semari area of Karnah.