Two civilians were injured in shelling from across the Line of Control in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday, police said.

SSP Baramulla Abdul Qayoom told news agency GNS that Pakistan violTed the ceasefire by resorting to shelling in Nambla Uri, resulting in injuries to Ahmed Sheikh, more than 60 years old, and Maqbool Mangral, who is in his mid 20s.

Both the injured have been hospitalized, the police officer added.