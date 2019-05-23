Kashmir
Irfan Amin Malik
Awantipora,
UPDATED: May 23, 2019, 3:34 PM

Two civilians injured in grenade attack near Awantipora police station

A police official said that the grenade was hurled towards the joint party of security forces deployed near police station Awantipora.
Irfan Amin Malik
Awantipora,
UPDATED: May 23, 2019, 3:34 PM

Two civilians recieved minor injuries on Thursday after suspected militants hurled a grenade on a joint CRPF and police party deployed near police station Awantipora.

A police official said that the grenade was hurled towards the joint party of security forces deployed near police station Awantipora.

Trending News

My admin wants Prez rule to end: Governor Malik

Northern Army Commander briefs Governor about security situation

2 Hizb militants killed in Kulgam

Lok Sabha polls results today |J&K politicians await outcome with bated breath

The grenade, however, exploded missed the target and exploded on the road, leaving two people injured and damaging the windownpanes of some vehicles.

Following the attack, the area was cordoned off and additional reinforcements were rushed to the spot, said the official.

Tagged in ,
Related News