Two civilians injured in grenade attack near Awantipora police station

Two civilians recieved minor injuries on Thursday after suspected militants hurled a grenade on a joint CRPF and police party deployed near police station Awantipora.

A police official said that the grenade was hurled towards the joint party of security forces deployed near police station Awantipora.

The grenade, however, exploded missed the target and exploded on the road, leaving two people injured and damaging the windownpanes of some vehicles.

Following the attack, the area was cordoned off and additional reinforcements were rushed to the spot, said the official.