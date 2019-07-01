Two cousins among four boys missing from Sopore, families seek help to trace them

Four boys, including two cousins, are missing since Sunday from their home in Doabgah area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Furkan Tariq Parimoo, his cousin Ayan Amin Parmoo, Athar Ahad and Faheem Farooq went missing from their homes on Sunday morning.

Ayan Amin is class 12th student while the rest are studying in class 10th and 11th.

“My son Furkan left at around 11.30 am on Sunday. He said I will return from the nearby ground soon. We prepared lunch and put table cloth for lunch, however, hours passed he did not return,” said Tabasum Begum, mother of Furkan.

While appealing for help to seek their return, Begum said the boys are in their tender age. “I appeal to all kindly help in return of our missing siblings. We are devastated. Please help us,” she said.

The families of the missing boys have filed missing report at police station Sopore.

Anybody with information about their whereabouts can contact on these phone numbers: 9596134307, 7006043230, 7006042118 and 9797080014.