Two die after rafting boat capsizes in Pahalgam

Two persons died and at least six others were injured after their boat capsized in tourist resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday.

Initial reports suggested that a boat with eight persons on board capsized in Lidder river. An operation was immediately launched by the locals, SDRF and the police and all the occupants were rescued from the river, they said.

However, two among them, identified as a tourism department employee Rinku Raja Pandita and a woman participant, Sanjana — both residents of Jammu – were shifted to a hospital in a critical condition.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) Sallar Dr Shakeel Ahmad told news agency GNS that both the persons were brought dead to the facility.

He said five among the injured were admitted at the facility while one seriously injured person was referred to Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment.

On May 31, a Kashmiri tourist guide Rouf Ahmad Dar died while saving five tourists after a similar boat capsize.

Reports said that today’s mishap took place during a championship organised in memory of Dar.

Commissioner Secretary Tourism, Rigzin Samphel said that the three-day championship in honour of brave heart Rouf Ahmad Dar has been organized by the department and it started yesterday, said the report.