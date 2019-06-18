Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 18, 2019, 7:16 PM

Two die after rafting boat capsizes in Pahalgam

Initial reports suggested that a boat with at least eight persons on board capsized in Lidder river.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 18, 2019, 7:16 PM
Representational Picture

Two persons died and at least six others were injured after their boat capsized in tourist resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday.

Initial reports suggested that a boat with eight persons on board capsized in Lidder river. An operation was immediately launched by the locals, SDRF and the police and all the occupants were rescued from the river, they said.

Trending News

ACHABAL GUNFIGHT|Army Major, militant killed

6 soldiers injured in Pulwama IED blast

Parliament Monsoon Session Begins|Don't worry about numbers, Govt values your every word: Modi to Oppn

National Conference MPs take oath in Kashmiri

However, two among them, identified as a tourism department employee Rinku Raja Pandita and a woman participant, Sanjana — both residents of Jammu – were shifted to a hospital in a critical condition.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) Sallar Dr Shakeel Ahmad told news agency GNS that both the persons were brought dead to the facility.

He said five among the injured were admitted at the facility while one seriously injured person was referred to Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment.

Latest News

Motorcyclist dead, his pillion rider injured in Ganderbal road accident

Grenade lobbed at residence of former NC MLA in Tral

Eight civilians injured in Pulwama grenade blast

Pakistani army helicopter saves 6 climbers hit by avalanche

Army soldiers 'beat up' traffic policeman, school bus driver in Kashmir

On May 31, a Kashmiri tourist guide Rouf Ahmad Dar died while saving five tourists after a similar boat capsize.

Reports said that today’s mishap took place during a championship organised in memory of Dar.

Commissioner Secretary Tourism, Rigzin Samphel said that the three-day championship in honour of brave heart Rouf Ahmad Dar has been organized by the department and it started yesterday, said the report.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News