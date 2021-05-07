Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 7, 2021, 5:22 PM

Two CRPF troopers among four injured in grenade attack in downtown Srinagar

The injured were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment even as the area was cordoned off, a police officer said.
Representational Photo
Two CRPF personnel and a civilian were among four injured after suspected militants hurled a grenade on security forces in Nawab Bazaar area of downtown Srinagar on Friday afternoon.

Quoting a senior police officer, news agency GNS reported that two CRPF personnel, one cop and a civilian received splinter injuries after militants lobbed grenade on a joint team of forces.

All the injured were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment even as the area was cordoned off, the officer said.

More details into the incident are awaited.

