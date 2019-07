Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Two passengers died and eighteen others were injured in a road accident in Batengoo area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday.

Reports said that a minibus travelling from Shoul towards Batengoo skidded off the road and turned turtle, leaving 20 passengers injured.

Also Read | Srinagar Draft Master Plan to be finalised soon: SDA

The injured were shifted to a hospital where two of them succumbed.

Further details are awaited.