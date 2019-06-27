Kashmir
Gulzar Bhat
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 27, 2019, 3:40 PM

Nine girls among 11 dead in major road accident on Mughal Road in south Kashmir

A police official said a tempo traveller on way to Shopian from Poonch skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Lal Ghulam area, resulting into death of eleven passengers.
Eleven passengers, including nine girls, died in a major road accident in Peer Ki Gali area on the historic Mughal road in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday.

A police official said a tempo traveller on way to Shopian from Poonch skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Lal Ghulam area, resulting into death of eleven passengers.

He said that the students of a private computer institute from Surankote were heading towards the Kashmir valley for a picnic when the mishap took place.

The official said a rescue team immediately rushed to the spot. He said that six among the injured passengers were rushed to SMHS hospital in Srinagar after initial treatment at district hospital Shopian.

