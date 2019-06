Also Read | Irfan Pathan becomes 1st Indian to be part of CPL players' draft

Two persons died after a vehicle they were travelling on met with an accident on the historic Mughal Road in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

An official said that a vehicle (registration number JK12-1129) heading towards Bufliaz from Shopian skidded off the road and plunged into a 400-metre deep gorgle at Ratta Chamb bridge.

Two person namely Nazarat Ali and Mushtaq Ahmed – both residents of Mendhar – died in the mishap.