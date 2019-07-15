Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 15, 2019, 1:14 PM

Two drug peddlers arrested in Budgam, contraband recovered: Police

“Contraband substance including 408 capsules of Spasmoproxyvon has been seized by the officers”
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 15, 2019, 1:14 PM

Police in central Kashmir’s Budgam district have arrested two drug peddlars and recovered contraband substances from their possession, officials said today.

Officers at a checkpoint established near Mirgund Chowk Budgam arrested one drug peddler, identified as Kaiser Ahmad Bhat resident of Humhama Budgam, said an official.

Trending News

Champions: England beat NZ in dramatic final|Match tied, Super Over tied, boundaries decide winner

Gunmen kill NC leader's PSO in Kokernag

2 wounded in Kulgam explosion

Advisor Khan visits AIIMS, meets injured DIG Kumar

He has been shifted to Police Station Budgam where he remains in custody. “Contraband substance including 408 capsules of Spasmoproxyvon has been seized by the officers,” he said.

The official said a case FIR No. 216/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered.

At another checkpoint established near receiving station Khag, he said the officers arrested a drug peddler identified as Nazir Ahmad Bhat resident of Hardu Suresh. “He has been shifted to Police Station Khag where he remains in custody. Contraband substance including 01 Kilogram of powdered cannabis & 70 grams of charas has been seized by the officers,” he said.

Latest News

Three more Amarnath pilgrims dead due to natural causes

Former players slam ICC for "ridiculous" boundary-count rule that decided WC winner

14th batch of 5,210 pilgrims leave Jammu for Amarnath cave in Kashmir Himalayas

Muslims with 50 wives, 1,050 kids 'animalistic': BJP MLA

Case FIR No. 42/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered.

Tagged in , , , ,
Related News