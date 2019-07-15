Two drug peddlers arrested in Budgam, contraband recovered: Police

Police in central Kashmir’s Budgam district have arrested two drug peddlars and recovered contraband substances from their possession, officials said today.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Officers at a checkpoint established near Mirgund Chowk Budgam arrested one drug peddler, identified as Kaiser Ahmad Bhat resident of Humhama Budgam, said an official.

He has been shifted to Police Station Budgam where he remains in custody. “Contraband substance including 408 capsules of Spasmoproxyvon has been seized by the officers,” he said.

The official said a case FIR No. 216/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered.

At another checkpoint established near receiving station Khag, he said the officers arrested a drug peddler identified as Nazir Ahmad Bhat resident of Hardu Suresh. “He has been shifted to Police Station Khag where he remains in custody. Contraband substance including 01 Kilogram of powdered cannabis & 70 grams of charas has been seized by the officers,” he said.

Also Read | Draft Srinagar Master Plan

Case FIR No. 42/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered.