Two drug peddlers arrested in Budgam

Police in Budgam has arrested two drug peddlers and recovered contraband substance from their possession.

According to a statement, officers from Police Station Khanshab at a checkpoint established at Parnewa Bugroo intercepted two persons identified as Zahid Ahmed Tantray resident of Wagar Khanshab and Nisar Ahmed Gojri resident of Pazaan Chadoora. During checking, officers were able to recover 200 grams of charas like substance from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to PS where they remain in custody.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No.05/2021 under relevant sections of law have been registered at Police Station Khanshab and investigation has been taken up.