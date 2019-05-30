Two drug peddlers arrested in Sopore, contraband substance seized

Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers in north Kashmir’s Sopore and seized contraband substance from their possession.

Two persons identified as Ajaz Ahmad Najar son of Ghulam Din Najar and Dawood Ahmad Kaloo son of Ab Aziz Kaloo, both residents of Batpora who were travelling in a vehicle (bearing Registration No. JK05E 1627) were arrested for drug supply offences and have been taken to Police Station Sopore where they remain in custody, said a spokesman.

He said the officers at the checkpoint established near Ashpeer Crossing seized 872 bottles of codeine and 6000 capsules of Spasmoproxyvon from their possession.

“In this regard, a case FIR No 135/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Sopore and investigation has been taken up.”