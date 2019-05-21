Two drug peddlers arrested in Sopore in north Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers in Sopore area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir.

The arrestees were identified as Hilal Ahmad Magray son of Ghulam Mohidin Magray of Upper Ashpeer Sopore and Faisal Ahmed Dar son of Ghulam Nabi Dar of Khushal Mattoo Sopore.

“A police team intercepted two suspects and during the searches the banned drugs spasmoproxivan capsules and codene were recovered from their possession,” said a police spokesman, in a statement.

He said that the contraband was seized and both the accused have been arrested.

A case FIR No.131/19 U/S 8/22NDPS has also been registered and the investigation in underway.

The police department has requested the general public to come forward and help in making the society free of drugs.