Two drug peddlers arrested: Police

Two drug peddlers were arrested in two different incidents and contraband seized from their possession, Police said Thursday.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that Suhail Ahmad Ganaie, 45, of Tahab, was arrested from Bandzoo Crossing and Codeine recovered from his possession.

It said that an FIR No 34/2021 under section 8/22 of the NDPS Act has been registered against him at Police Station Pulwama.

The statement said that in another incident, Bashir Ahmad Khan, 50, of Shadab Karewa Shopian was arrested at Khamrey Crossing Pulwama and brown sugar recovered from his possession.

It said that FIR No 36/2021 under sections 8/21 of the NDPS Act had been registered at Police Station Pulwama.