Two girls die, another injured after mudslide hits Hardishiva village of Sopore in north Kashmir

Two girls died while another one was injured critically after they came under a mudslide in Hardi Shiva area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.

Reports said the girls were passing through the Reshipora Hardshiva area when a mudslide hit them and injured all of them critically.

They were evacuated by locals and passersby to Sub District hospital Sopore where doctors declared two of them brought dead while admitted another, they said.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) Sopore Mohammad Sami confirmed to news agency GNS that two girls were brought dead while another has been referred to Srinagar for specialised treatment.

The BMO identified the deceased girls as Shoki, daughter of Mohd Ashraf Wagay of Wadoora and Shahista Farooq Rather alias Insha, daughter of Farooq Ahmed Rather of Hardshiva.

The injured has been identified as Sabreena, the sister of Shoki one of the deceased girls.

SSP Sopore Javeed Iqbal told GNS that they are investigating the incident.