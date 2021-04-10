Two gunfights break out in Anantnag, Shopian in south Kashmir

Two gunfights broke out between militants and security forces in the south Kashmir districts of Shopian and Anantnag this afternoon, police said.
The gunfight in Shopian district broke out at Hadipora area while as in Anantnag district, the firefight is underway at Semthan Bijbehara area of the district, a J&K Police spokesperson tweeted.
The spokesperson said that police and security forces have cordoned off the areas.
