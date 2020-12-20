Kashmir, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: December 21, 2020, 1:33 AM

Two heroin packets recovered in Uri: Police

Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: December 21, 2020, 1:33 AM
Cop arrested with heroin in Jammu and Kashmir

Two packets of heroin-like substance were recovered from a passenger vehicle and two persons were arrested in this connection in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday, Police said. 

The arrested persons have been identified as Irfan Ahmad Mir and Irshad Ahmad Pode, both residents of Nambla Uri. A case under FIR No 174 of 2010 under sections 8, 21 and 29 of NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Uri. 

Trending News
Greater Kashmir

The Mist released at Dolphin International School

SNEA condoles demise

Representational Photo

DDC poll results| Day of disappointments and cheer, outrage and promises in Bandipora

In Ganderbal, 5 women win DDC polls, vow to work for women empowerment

“The arrested persons are being questioned for the recovered narcotic substance,” SDPO Uri, Mehrajuddin said.

Related News