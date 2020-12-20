Two heroin packets recovered in Uri: Police

Two packets of heroin-like substance were recovered from a passenger vehicle and two persons were arrested in this connection in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday, Police said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Irfan Ahmad Mir and Irshad Ahmad Pode, both residents of Nambla Uri. A case under FIR No 174 of 2010 under sections 8, 21 and 29 of NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Uri.

“The arrested persons are being questioned for the recovered narcotic substance,” SDPO Uri, Mehrajuddin said.