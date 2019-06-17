Kashmir
Two houseboats gutted in mysterious blaze at Nigeen Lake

Two houseboats were gutted in a mysterious fire at Nigeen Lake in Srinagar late Sunday night.

Reports said that the blaze emerged inside a houseboat at around 1:00 am and engulfed another adjoining houseboat.

Soon after the incident, fire tenders, police and locals rushed to the spot to douse off the flames.

A police officer said the cause of the fire is believed to be short circuit, reported news agency GNS.

However, no one was injured in the incident, he said.

He said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigations taken up.

