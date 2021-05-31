Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 31, 2021, 3:01 PM

Two IEDs recovered in south Kashmir's Awantipora: police

File Pic

Security forces on Monday claimed to have defused two Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detected in Panzgam, Awantipora and Saimoh Tral areas of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Quoting a top police official, news agency KNO reported that the IEDs were defused by the Bomb Disposal Squad(BDS).

The official further added that further investigation has been taken up in this regard.

A police spokesperson confirming the recoveries said that the militants were planning to carry out “spectacular” attacks with the IEDs.

The spokesperson added “major” militant attacks had been averted due to the recoveries.

