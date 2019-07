Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Two persons were injured in a road accident last night at Mazhama in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

An eye witness said a private car (registration number JK01N 3784) collided with a tipper coming from opposite direction while it was overtaking another car around 9:30 pm in Mazhama.

Both the occupants of the car were severely injured in the accident, he said. They were shifted to SKIMS Bemina for treatment.

Locals said the tipper driver fled from the spot after the mishap.