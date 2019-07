Two persons were injured after being attacked by stray dogs in Surankote area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

According to news agency GNS, Mushtaq Ahmad (35) son of Mohd Iqbal and Moueen Khan (23) son of Liyaqat Ahmad — both residents of Smote village of Surankote — were attacked by stray dogs.

The duo was taken to Sub district Hospital Surankote for treatment.