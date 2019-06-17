Two injured in stray dog attacks in north Kashmir's Uri

Two persons, including a 30-year old woman, suffered injuries after they were attacked by stray dogs in the border town of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday.

According to news agency GNS, the dogs attacked the duo when they were walking on a road. The victims were rushed to sub district hospital Uri for treatment, it said.

A doctor at Uri hospital identified the injured as Azra Begum (30) wife of Sajad Ahmed and Altaf Ahmed (28) son of Abdul Rashid, both residents of Uri. The doctor further said that the injured were given first aid and are stable now.

Meanwhile, the residents of Uri and its adjoining areas have appealed to the Deputy Commissioner Baramulla to end the menace of stray dogs in the area.

In March this year, five people were injured in attacks by stray dogs.