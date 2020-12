Two militants were held by the police and security forces after a brief gunfight in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday, officials said.

A police spokesman said that two local militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba surrendered following an appeal by their parents during a gunfight in Tongdounu area of Kulgam.

“Incriminating materials including 02 pistols & ammunition were recovered from their possession,” he said.