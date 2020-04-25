Two militants, an 'associate' killed in Awantipora gunfight

Two militants and a ‘militant associate’ were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Goripora area of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday, police said.

Quoting Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, news agency GNS reported that two militants and a militant associate were killed in the gunfight.

The identity of the slain militants is yet to be ascertained, the IGP said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Goripora in the early hours of Saturday after receiving specific information about the presence of some militants there, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated, he said.

In a statement on Twitter, a police spokesman said two militants and a “hardcore associate” of militants were killed in the encounter.