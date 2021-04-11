Two militants killed in Bijbehara gunfight: police

Two militants have been killed in the gunfight with security forces at Semthan area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police said this morning.

Police said the slain militants were “responsible” for killing an army soldier two days ago.

The encounter erupted in the area Saturday evening shortly after forces cordoned off the area following specific inputs about the presence of militants.

#BijbeharaEncounterUpdate:

Both the terrorists killed, search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/pVVqUrysWh— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) April 11, 2021

A police spokesperson tweeted that both the militants trapped at the gunfight site had been killed.

#Terrorists responsible for the killing of Army jawan neutralised within two days in #Bijbehara encounter: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) April 11, 2021

Pertinently, three militants were killed in a separate gunfight which erupted simultaneously in Chitragam area in nearby Shopian district.