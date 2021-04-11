Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: April 11, 2021, 10:53 AM

Two militants killed in Bijbehara gunfight: police

Police said the slain militants were "responsible" for killing an army soldier two days ago.
Two militants have been killed in the gunfight with security forces at Semthan area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police said this morning.

Police said the slain militants were “responsible” for killing an army soldier two days ago. 

The encounter broke out Saturday evening in an orchard after forces cordoned off the area folowing inputs about the presence of militants there. [ Mir Wasim for Greater Kashmir]

The encounter erupted in the area Saturday evening shortly after forces cordoned off the area following specific inputs about the presence of militants. 

A police spokesperson tweeted that both the militants trapped at the gunfight site had been killed. 

Pertinently, three militants were killed in a separate gunfight which erupted simultaneously in Chitragam area in nearby Shopian district. 

