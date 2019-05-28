Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 28, 2019, 2:50 PM

Two militants killed in gunfight in Kokernag forests in south Kashmir's Anantnag

GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 28, 2019, 2:50 PM

Two militants were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in a forest area of Anantnag district in south Kashmir on Tuesday.

A senior police officer told news agency GNS that two militants were killed in the gunfight.

Trending News

LS POLL RESULT | 'Chemistry triumphed over arithmetic'

Amarnath yatra concludes, over 2.85 lakh pilgrims pay obeisance

Foolproof security cover for Amarnath Yatra

Governor briefed about sanitation measures

17th Lok Sabha first session likely from June 6-15

He said that bodies of the slain were recovered along with as many weapons from the site of the gunfight.

The gunfight broke out after the army’s 19 RR, CRPF and SOG cordoned off the forest area situated between the two villages of Kharpora and Kashwan in Kokernag.

The officer said that the cordon-and-search operation was launched in the forest area following specific information about the presence of the militants.

Tagged in ,
Related News