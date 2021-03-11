Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: March 11, 2021, 1:37 PM

Two militants killed in gunfight in south Kashmir's Anantnag: Police

A police spokesperson said on Twitter that two unidentified militants have been killed in the gunfight adding searches were going on at the gunfight site.
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: March 11, 2021, 1:37 PM
Two unidentified militants have been killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Kandipora area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police said today.

The gunfight erupted last evening after a joint team of police and security forces launched a cordon and search operation there.

A police spokesperson said on Twitter that two unidentified militants have been killed in the gunfight adding searches were going on at the gunfight site.

