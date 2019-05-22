Two militants killed in gunfight in south Kashmir's Kulgam

Two militants were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Gopalpora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday.

Reports said the gunfight broke out after a joint team of army’s 34RR and SOG launched a cordon-and-search operation in Gopalpora village.

As the joint team of forces intensified the searches and fired some warning shots towards the suspected spot, the militants hiding inside opened fire leading to a gunfight, they said.

A senior police officer told news agency GNS that the bodies of two militants were recovered from the site of the gunfight. “The searches are still underway at the gunfight site. The identity of the slain is being ascertained,” said the officer.

Internet was suspended in the district soon after the gunfight broke out before dawn.