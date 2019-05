Two militants were killed in a gunbattle between militants and the security forces in Naner village of Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday.

As per a source, militants initially managed to escape from the gunfight spot but were trapped in another house.

The identity of the slain militants, he said, is yet to be ascertained.

“The operation is still on to search for more bodies,” an official said.

Authorities have snapped the Internet service in the area as a “precautionary measure”.