Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 24, 2020, 7:13 PM

Two militants killed in north Kashmir's Baramulla: Police

News agency GNS quoting its sources identified the slain as Abrar alias Langoo from Pakistan and Amir Siraj from Sopore.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 24, 2020, 7:13 PM
File Photo
File Photo

Police on Thursday said that two militants were killed in a gunfight in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

A spokesman said that the gunfight broke out after the police and the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Wanigam Payeen area.

Trending News
Representational Image

20-year-old scooty rider dies in Ganderbal road accident

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah addressing a press conference at his Gupkar residence in Srinagar on Saturday. Aman Farooq/GK

PAGD candidates threatened, coerced to join Apni party, alleges Omar Abdullah

File Photo

PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat scheme to extend health insurance coverage to all J&K residents

File Photo [Image for representational purpose only] Aman Farooq/GK

Kashmir shivers in frigid 'Chillai-Kalan'

As soon as the forces approached the suspected site, the hiding militants opened fire, which was retaliated, triggering a gunfight.

He said the identity of the slain militants was not immediately known. However, news agency GNS quoting its sources identified the slain as Abrar alias Langoo from Pakistan and Amir Siraj from Sopore.

Amir, it said, had gone missing on 24th June this year and was said to be an ace footballer.

Tagged in
Related News