Two militants killed in north Kashmir's Baramulla: Police

Police on Thursday said that two militants were killed in a gunfight in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

A spokesman said that the gunfight broke out after the police and the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Wanigam Payeen area.

As soon as the forces approached the suspected site, the hiding militants opened fire, which was retaliated, triggering a gunfight.

He said the identity of the slain militants was not immediately known. However, news agency GNS quoting its sources identified the slain as Abrar alias Langoo from Pakistan and Amir Siraj from Sopore.

Amir, it said, had gone missing on 24th June this year and was said to be an ace footballer.