Two militants killed in ongoing encounter in Sharshali Pulwama gunfight: Police

Two militants were killed in an ongoing encounter with the security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said today.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Sharshali village of Pulwama following information about the presence of militants there, the officials said.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards security forces’ positions.

In the retaliatory firing, two militants have been killed. A police spokesman said that two unidentified militants have so far been killed in the gunfight.

The operation was going on when the last reports were received.