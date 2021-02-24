Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 24, 2021, 4:40 PM

Two militants killed in ongoing gunfight in south Kashmir's Anantnag: IGP Kashmir

The gunfight raged early today morning after forces cordoned off the area following inputs about the presence of militants there.
"It is a deep forest, however forces managed to engage the militants," he added.
File Photo: Mir Wasim/ GK

Two militants were killed in an ongoing gunfight with security forces in Shalgul forest area of Srigufwara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday, police said.

The gunfight raged early today morning after forces cordoned off the area following inputs about the presence of militants there.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar told GNS that two unidentified militants have been killed in the gunfight. 

“It is a deep forest, however forces managed to engage the militants,” he added.

A police spokesperson also confirmed about the killing of two unidentified militants in the gunfight it said is still going on.

