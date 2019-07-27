Two militants killed in Shopian gunfight

Two militants were killed in a brief encounter with the security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian town on Saturday morning.

A police official said that a joint team of army, SOG and CRPF personnel ring fenced the Bonabazar area late Friday evening and launched a search operation.

On Saturday morning, he said, the militants present in the area opened fire on the forces.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

The forces, according to the official, returned the fire, leading to an encounter which ended with the killing of two militants.

He said searches are still going in at the site of the gunfight.

Also Read | Authorities make meters mandatory for Auto-rickshaws

The official said that the identity of the slain militants is being ascertained.

