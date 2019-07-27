Kashmir, Latest News
Gulzar Bhat
Shopian,
UPDATED: July 27, 2019, 9:09 AM

Two militants killed in Shopian gunfight

File pic

Two militants were killed in a brief encounter with the security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian town on Saturday morning. 

A police official said that a joint team of army, SOG and CRPF personnel ring fenced the Bonabazar area late Friday evening and launched a search operation.

On Saturday morning, he said, the militants present in the area opened fire on the forces.

The forces, according to the official, returned the fire, leading to an encounter which ended with the killing of two militants.

He said searches are still going in at the site of the gunfight.

The official said that the identity of the slain militants is being ascertained.

