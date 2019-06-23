Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 23, 2019, 9:39 AM

Two militants killed in Shopian gunfight, Internet snapped

GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 23, 2019, 9:39 AM
File Photo

Two militants were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Daramdora area of Keegam in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday, reports said.

A senior Police officer told new agency GNS that two militants have been killed and their bodies have been also recovered along with as many rifles.

Trending News

Encouraging that Hurriyat ready for talks: Governor

Governor Malik distributes DD Set Top Boxes

Jaish militant killed in Uri gunfight

Jammu and Kashmir: Search operation launched after suspicious movement in Kathua

Sniffer dogs search for militants in Kishtwar

The officer further said that the identity of the slain militants is yet to be ascertained as searches are still going on in the area.

Mobile Internet was snapped in the area soon after the gunfight broke out.

Tagged in
Related News