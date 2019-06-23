Two militants killed in Shopian gunfight, Internet snapped

Also Read | Two militants killed in pre-dawn gunfight in Shopian

Two militants were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Daramdora area of Keegam in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday, reports said.

A senior Police officer told new agency GNS that two militants have been killed and their bodies have been also recovered along with as many rifles.

Also Read | 2 militants killed in Awantipora gunfight

The officer further said that the identity of the slain militants is yet to be ascertained as searches are still going on in the area.

Mobile Internet was snapped in the area soon after the gunfight broke out.