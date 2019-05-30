Kashmir
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 30, 2019, 7:28 PM

Two militants killed in Sopore gunfight: Police

Two militants were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday, police said.

On a credible input, a cordon & search operation was launched jointly by police and security forces in Dangerpora area of Sopore,” said a spokesman.

During the search operation, the hiding militants fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter, he said.

“In the ensuing encounter, 02 militants were killed and the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter,” said the spokesman.

“Incriminating material including arms & ammunition was recovered from the site of encounter,” he said.

The slain militants were identified as Nasser Ahmed Mir son of Mohammad Yousuf Mir resident of Brath and Asif Ahmed War son of Ghulam Mohammad War resident of Warpora Sopore, news agency GNS quoted SP Sopore Javeed Iqbal as having said. He said that 2 AK 47 and 6 Magazines were recovered from their possession. 

