Two militants killed in Sopore gunfight: police

Two militants have been killed in a gunfight with security forces at Nathipora area of north Kashmir’s Sopore on Tuesday, officials said.

The firefight broke out this afternoon after police and security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area following specific information about the presence of militants there.

A police spokesperson said on Twitter that two militants had been killed in the gunfight adding searches were going on in the area.

Earlier, IGP Kashmir said in a statement that one among the slain militants was involved in the fatal attack of March 29 on a group of municipal councilors at Sopore town in which two councilors and a cop were killed.