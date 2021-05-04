Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 4, 2021, 8:33 PM

Two militants killed in Sopore gunfight: police

Police said one of the slain was involved in killing two councillors and a cop at Sopore in March.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 4, 2021, 8:33 PM
However, news agency GNS reported that three army soldiers were injured in the gunfight, who were shifted to 92 Base hospital where one of them succumbed. [Image source: Twitter. @ChinarcorpsIA]
Representational Pic

Two militants have been killed in a gunfight with security forces at Nathipora area of north Kashmir’s Sopore on Tuesday, officials said.

The firefight broke out this afternoon after police and security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area following specific information about the presence of militants there.

Trending News
Men carry the consignment at Srinagar Airport on Tuesday. [Image: Twitter/ @Aaisnrairport]

Another consignment of 50,000 Covishield vaccines arrives in Srinagar

IGP Vijay Kumar during a press conference at Srinagar. [File/ GK]

Foreign militant involved in killing two councilors, cop trapped in ongoing Sopore gunfight: IGP Kashmir

Image for representational purpose only. [File: Mir Wasim/ GK]

Gunfight breaks out in north Kashmir's Sopore

A police spokesperson said on Twitter that two militants had been killed in the gunfight adding searches were going on in the area.

Earlier, IGP Kashmir said in a statement that one among the slain militants was involved in the fatal attack of March 29 on a group of municipal councilors at Sopore town in which two councilors and a cop were killed.

Tagged in , , , ,
Related News