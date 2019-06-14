Two militants killed in south Kashmir's Awantipora: Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said that two militants were killed during a gunfight between the militants and the security forces in Braw Bandina area of Awantipora in Pulwama district of south Kashmir.

“Two militants have been killed and the bodies were retrieved from the gunfight site,” a police spokesman said.

He said that identification and affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained.

“Incriminating material including arms and ammunition has been recovered from the gunfight site,” the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, mobile internet has been suspended in Awantipora as a precautionary measure to thaw any law and order problem.