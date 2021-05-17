Kashmir, Latest News
UPDATED: May 17, 2021, 11:36 AM

Two militants killed in Srinagar gunfight: police

Police did not immediately reveal the affiliation of the slain militants.
Two unidentified militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Khonmoh area on Srinagar outskirts this morning, police said.

The firefight erupted early this morning after a joint team of police and security forces cordoned the area following inputs about the presence of militants there.

A police spokesperson tweeted that two unidentified militants have been killed in the encounter adding searches were going on at the encounter site.

