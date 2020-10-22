Two militants surrender in Sopore with families help: Police

Two newly recruited militants of Al-Badr outfit surrendered at the encounter site at Tujjar Sharief area of Sopore on Thursday with the help of their families, a police official said.

SSP Sopore Javid Iqbal said that on a specific information, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, Army’s 22-RR and CRPF at Village Shallpora, Tujjar-Shareif Sopore. “During search operation, 02 militants were spotted hiding in a residential house, who turned out to be two local newly recruited Al-Badr militants, who had joined the outfit on 23rd of September-2020, by circulating their photos of affiliation on social media holding grenades,” he said.

“Before any engagement, their family members were brought on the spot to persuade the militants to surrender. In the long run the militants were persuaded by the collective efforts of security forces and their family members, who responded and surrendered before the security forces along with incriminating materials. The duo has been identified Abid Ahmad War S/O Mushtaq Ahmad War R/O Wadoora Sopore and Mehraj-ud-din War S/O Farooq Ahmad War R/O Wadoora Sopore.

Regarding the incident, Case FIR No. 74/2020 U/S 7/25 I. A. Act registered in Police Station Bomia and investigation taken up.