Two minor boys drown in Jhelum in north Kashmir's Sumbal

Two minor boys drowned in River Jehlum in Shahtulpora area of Sumbal in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday.

An official said that two boys, aged 12 and 10, drowned in river Jhelum while taking a bath.

He said that soon after the incident a rescue operation was launched by the locals, SDRF and police to retrieve their bodies.

”The bodies were retrieved after strenuous efforts by locals, SDRF and local police. The bodies have been handed over to their families for last rites, ” he said.

The deceased have been identified as Azaan Hussain Waza (12) son of Mohammad Abaas Waza and Gazi Hussain Dar (10) son of Shabir Ahmad Dar, both residents of Shahtulpora Sumbal.

