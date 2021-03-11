Kashmir, Latest News
Gulzar Bhat
Pulwama,
UPDATED: March 11, 2021, 12:56 PM

Two minor girls abducted from Shopian in south Kashmir rescued: Police

The duo vanished from Zainpora area of the district on Wednesday after which police registered a case and formed several teams to trace the abductees.
Representational Image

Two minor girls, who were allegedly abducted from Zainpora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district a day before, were rescued by the police even as the accused was also arrested on Thursday. 

A police official told Greater Kashmir that the duo vanished from Zainpora area of the district on Wednesday after which police registered a case and formed several teams to trace the abductees. 

The two minor girls were rescued by police this morning in Srinagar even as the accused abductor has also been arrested, added the official.

