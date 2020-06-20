Two more Covid-19 deaths take J&K tally to 79

With two more deaths on Saturday, the number of Covid-19 related fatalities in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 79, reports said.

The swab sample of an 80-year-old woman, who passed away at a hospital here, returned positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday.

Dr Nazir Choudhary, Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital, told news agency GNS that the woman had underlying ailments related to chest and kidney.

CMO Kulgam Dr Fazil Kochak told GNS the woman’s body was taken forcibly by attendants soon after her death at SMHS Hospital Srinagar earlier today.

A resident of Khudwani, the elderly woman was admitted to the hospital on June 18 and her swab sample was taken on the same day.

A 40-year-old from Safa Kadal Srinagar died at CD hospital today.

Dr Salim Tak, Medical Superintendent CD hospital, told GNS that the woman from Safa Kadal with underlying heart ailment and diabetes died six days after she was admitted to the hospital, one of the exclusive facilities for the management of the covid-19 patients in the Valley.

“She was admitted to SHMS and after testing positive, she was referred to CD hospital on June 14,” he added.

The third death recorded today was a woman from southern Pulwama district.

Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS, told GNS that a 55-year-old woman from Tujan Pulwama died four days after her admission to the tertiary care hospital.

So far, as per the official data, 79 people have succumbed to the virus in J&K—nine from Jammu and 69 from the Valley.

Srinagar district with 19 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla 13, Shopian (10), Kulgam (9), Jammu (6), five each in Anantnag, Kupwara and Budgam, Pulwama (three) while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Doda, Udhampur and Rajouri.