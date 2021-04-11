Two more militants killed in Shopian gunfight; toll 3: police

Two more militants have been killed in the gunfight with security forces in Chitragam area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district, taking the toll of killed militants to three, police said.

The encounter broke out Saturday evening in an orchard after forces cordoned off the area folowing inputs about the presence of militants there.

The hiding militants opened fire on the forces thereby triggering off a gunfight, reports said. In the ensuing firefight, three militants were killed, a police spokesperson said adding the identity of the slain militants was not known yet.

Two soldiers are also said to have been injured in the exchange of fire.

Police said the militants turned down repeated appeals by the forces and their parents to surrender.