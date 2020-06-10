GK Top News, Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Shopian ,
UPDATED: June 10, 2020, 11:46 PM

Two more militants killed in Shopian gunfight, toll 5: Police

Mobile Internet has been suspended in the Shopian district as a precautionary measure, said an official.
File Pic

Five militants were killed in an ongoing gunfight with the security forces in Sugoo Hendhama area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday, police said.

“Five unidentified militants ;have been) killed in Shopian. Operation underway,” said police on Twitter.

The gunfight broke out after a joint team of the police, army and the CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in village early today.

