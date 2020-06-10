Two more militants killed in Shopian gunfight, toll 5: Police

Five militants were killed in an ongoing gunfight with the security forces in Sugoo Hendhama area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday, police said.

“Five unidentified militants ;have been) killed in Shopian. Operation underway,” said police on Twitter.

Mobile Internet has been suspended in the Shopian district as a precautionary measure, said an official.

The gunfight broke out after a joint team of the police, army and the CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in village early today.