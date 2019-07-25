Two OGWs arrested in north Kashmir's Bandipora: Police

Two overground workers (OGWs) facilitating infiltration and providing logistic support to the militants were arrested in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, police said on Thursday.

In a statement, a spokesman said that the Bandipora police along with Army 27 RR arrested two OGWs and recovered arms and ammunition and other incriminating material from their possession.

He identified the duo as Mohd Saleem Gojer Banyia son of Abdul Aziz Banyia and Mohd Iqbal Khatana son of Mohd Ismail Khatana resident of Jhandhi Dhara, Rajouri.

“In this regard a case FIR No. 80/2019 under section 7/25 Arms Act has been registered and investigation taken up,” he said.

Their role in facilitating infiltration and providing logistic support to militants has surfaced, he added.