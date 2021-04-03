Two OGWs held for throwing grenade in north Kashmir's Sopore: Police

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two over-ground workers of the Lashkar-e-Toiba militant outfit who were allegedly involved in throwing a grenade at a police post in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In a statement, a police spokesman said that unknown militants threw a hand grenade towards the police post bus stand on March 12. However, the grenade missed the target and exploded outside the gate of the police post, injuring three civilians.

A case vide FIR No.349/2020 was registered in police station Sopore and investigation set into the motion.

During the course of investigation, two suspects namely Mohd Asif Najar son of Mushtaq Ahmad Najar resident of Noor Bagh Sopore and Sahil Rashid Bhat son of Ab Rashid Bhat resident of Green Town Sopore were apprehended.

During questioning, they confessed that they were working for LeT outfit as overground workers and had thrown the grenade on Police Post Bus Stand on the directions of LeT militants, said the spokesman.

The duo also confessed that they were desirous to join the militant ranks, he said, adding they were tasked to throw a hand grenade on the police and security forces.

Both were formally arrested on April 1 and are presently on police remand, said the spokesman.