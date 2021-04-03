Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
UPDATED: April 3, 2021, 7:04 PM

Two OGWs held for throwing grenade in north Kashmir's Sopore: Police

GK Web Desk
UPDATED: April 3, 2021, 7:04 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two over-ground workers of the Lashkar-e-Toiba militant outfit who were allegedly involved in throwing a grenade at a police post in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In a statement, a police spokesman said that unknown militants threw a hand grenade towards the police post bus stand on March 12. However, the grenade missed the target and exploded outside the gate of the police post, injuring three civilians.

Trending News
File Photo

Srinagar-Jammu highway to open for traffic after two days tomorrow

Representational Photo

ACB arrests former J&K Bank chairman in tender fraud case

The spokesman said that a case vide FIR Number 44/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered at police station Khan Sahib and investigation taken up.

Arms, ammunition recovered in central Kashmir's Budgam

A case vide FIR No.349/2020 was registered in police station Sopore and investigation set into the motion.

During the course of investigation, two suspects namely Mohd Asif Najar son of  Mushtaq Ahmad Najar resident of Noor Bagh Sopore and Sahil Rashid Bhat son of Ab Rashid Bhat resident of Green Town Sopore were apprehended.

During questioning, they confessed that they were working for LeT outfit as overground workers and had thrown the grenade on Police Post Bus Stand on the directions of LeT militants, said the spokesman.

Latest News
File Photo

Srinagar-Jammu highway to open for traffic after two days tomorrow

File: Mir Imran/ GK

J&K reports 501 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Representational Photo

ACB arrests former J&K Bank chairman in tender fraud case

The spokesman said that a case vide FIR Number 44/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered at police station Khan Sahib and investigation taken up.

Arms, ammunition recovered in central Kashmir's Budgam

The duo also confessed that they were desirous to join the militant ranks, he said, adding they were tasked to throw a hand grenade on the police and security forces.

Both were formally arrested on April 1 and are presently on police remand, said the spokesman.

Tagged in , ,
Related News