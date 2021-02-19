Two poachers arrested in central Kashmir's Ganderbal

Police have arrested two poachers in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district allegedly involved in killing a large number of migratory birds in Shallabugh wetland and other areas here.



A police official said two accused, namely Javid Ahmad Malla S/O Mohammad Yousuf Malla and Mushtaq Ahmad Malla son of Ghulam Rasool Malla, residents of Fethapora Ganderbal, have been arrested for misusing their licensed weapon and causing huge loss to the wet lands in Shallbugh area by killing of considerable number of aquatics/ migratory birds.



The official said that SSP Ganderbal Khalil Poswal has taken up matter with District Magistrate Ganderbal for cancellation of licenses of such persons who are misusing the licensed weapons and causing destruction of migratory birds.



SSP Ganderbal Khilal Poswal told Greater Kashmir that they have arrested two persons for poaching of migratory birds, adding that their licenced guns which they have misused have been seized.

He said that police has started a special drive to act against these hunters and in this regard, FIR 21/ 2021 U/S 51 wild life protection act has been registered at Police Station Ganderbal. He said that further investigations were on.