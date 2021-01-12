Two porters fall from hilltop, critically injured

Two porters were critically injured after they fell from a hilltop while transporting goods to a forward post in Nawarunda Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday.

The injured porters, Muhammad Ramzan Poswal, 21, and Muhammad Rameez Poswal, 19, were rushed to a local hospital in Uri where from they were shifted to Government Medical College Baramulla for specialised treatment.

The incident occurred when they were shifting goods to a forward post and slipped walking on a slippery track.