Kashmir, Latest News
UPDATED: March 14, 2021, 4:16 PM

Two protesters, cop injured in clashes near gunfight site in south Kashmir's Shopian

One of the two youths having grave pellet injuries in his eye, has been referred to SMHS Hospital Srinagar for specialized treatment.
File Photo
File Photo

Two youth were hit by pellets, one of them in his eye, while a policeman was injured after being hit by a rock in his head during clashes near the site of a gunfight in Rawalpora village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday, reports and officials said.

Reports said that youth took to streets and fought pitched battles with the police and security forces soon after the police claimed to have killed a militant in the gunfight that broke out last evening.

They said that dozens of youth tried to march towards the site of the gunfight and pelted the forces with stones who responded by firing pellets and tear smoke shells.

In the ensuing clashes, at least two youth sustained pellet injuries even as a policeman also received injuries in his head, said an official.

Medical Superintendent, District Hospital Shopian, Mohammad Ismail told Greater Kashmir that two youth and a policeman were brought to the facility for treatment.

He said that one of the two youths, having grave pellet injuries in his eye, has been referred to SMHS Hospital Srinagar for specialized treatment.

The injured cop has been identified as Head Constable Nazir Ahmad.

Meanwhile, searches are currently underway at the site of the gunfight, which broke out last evening after forces cordoned off the area following inputs about the presence of militants there. 

Police are yet to identify the slain militant, even as the reports last evening suggested that Jaish commander and a local resident Wilayat, alias Sajad Afghani was trapped.

